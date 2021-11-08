3 Bedroom Home in Zion - $149,900

WOW! Your search ends here with this fantastically updated 3 bedroom 2 full bath home! You'll love this home's brand new luxury vinyl flooring that can be found throughout the first floor. UPDATED kitchen features NEW cabinets and NEW countertops. Very spacious living room is great for entertaining! Finished lower level features NEW carpet, SPACIOUS 3rd bedroom, UPDATED full bathroom, and walkout to large fenced in backyard. Upstairs bedrooms are both spacious and feature gleaming HARDWOOD floors. Full bathroom upstairs is also beautifully updated! This home features long driveway with carport that can cover about 2 to 3 cars. Driveway can fit a total of approximately 5 cars. Close to parks, shopping, and restaurants. Schedule a showing today!