3 Bedroom Home in Zion - $154,900

THIS HOME WILL SURPRISE YOU!!!!!! BEAUTIFULLY DONE HARWOOD FLOORS GREET YOU AS YOU STEP INTO THE BRIGHT, LARGE LIVING ROOM!!! Huge Picture Window!!! These gleaming hardwood floors continue through to the hall and all 3 bedrooms. Speaking of the bedrooms - they are MUCH larger than you would expect!! THE PRIMARY BEDROOM WILL EASILY FIT ALL FURNITURE YOU COULD WANT! The other two are large enough for siblings to share - even with their toys!!! Kitchen appliances stay and there is plenty of space for doing laundry. GREAT CORNER LOT WITH LOTS OF ROOM TO PLAY...BACK YARD FULLY FENCED! 1C GARAGE ROUNDS OUT THIS GREAT STARTER HOME!!!!! COME TAKE A LOOK - DID I MENTION? YOU WILL BE SURPRISED!