3 Bedroom Home in Zion - $159,900

Maintenance Free Ranch with Complete Remodel ready for the Growing Family!! Living Room with New Carpeting and Fresh Paint! Cathedral Ceiling Between Living Room and Kitchen provides an Open Atmosphere! Eat-In Kitchen with Newer Cabinets and All Appliances Stay! All Three Bedrooms have newer Closet Doors, Flooring and Fresh Paint throughout! Remodeled Bathroom with Tub Surround and Double Sink! Full Fresh Basement to Finish! Covered Back Porch perfect for Entertaining or the Morning Cup of Coffee:) Enjoy the huge backyard too! Must See and Won't Last!

