3 Bedroom Home in Zion - $159,900

GORGOUS MAINTENANCE FREE RANCH with Tons of NEW NEW NEW! New Carpet, Fresh Paint, and More! Spacious Eat-In Kitchen Features All Appliances, Newer Cabinets and Counter Tops, and Laminate Flooring! Large Living Room to Unwind!! Full Bath has New Vanity and a Tub Surround! All 3 Bedrooms and Living Room have New Carpet and Fresh Paint, with New Fixtures!! Main Floor Laundry Rm/Mud Rm complete with Washer & Dryer! Huge 2-1/2 Car Detached Garage! Nothing to do but Move In!!!