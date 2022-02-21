3 Bedroom Home in Zion - $159,900

SOLID RANCH HOME with Open Atmosphere! Gleaming Hardwood Floors in Kitchen and Living Room! Kitchen Features an Abundance of Oak Cabinetry, and All Appliances Stay! Fresh Paint Throughout! Newer Windows! New Carpet in All 3 Bedrooms! Master Bedroom Features Double Closets! Full bath with Ceramic Tile and Tub Surround in Shower! Full Basement is Freshly Painted with Newer Mechanicals! Plus Washer & Dryer Stay! Nice BIG Yard with Partial Fence! Interest Rates Still Low! Cheaper than RENT! Call Today!