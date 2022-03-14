 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Zion - $159,900

DESIRABLE RANCH HOME! You must see this 3 Bedroom Ranch Style Home with everything on Main Floor! Living Room with Open Atmosphere to the Eat-In Kitchen Featuring Maple Cabinetry, Granite Look Counter Tops, and Vinyl Flooring! All Appliances Stay! Main Floor Laundry Room with Washer & Dryer that Stay! Main Floor Den too! Master Bedroom with Walk-In-Closet, and 2 More Spacious Bedrooms. 2-1/2 Car Detached Garage with Cute Covered Patio for Lounging! Plenty of Parking too! Furnace is Newer! Central Air! 100 Amp CB Elec!! Great Location!

