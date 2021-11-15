3 Bedroom Home in Zion - $159,900

PICTURE PERFECT RANCH!! Warm and Welcoming Entry Way under your Covered Front Porch plus Room inside Foyer for Bench or even Mini Office! Kitchen with an Abundance of White Cabinetry, Ceramic Tile Floors, and All Appliances Stay including the New Stove from 2019. Plenty of Room for your Table and Chairs! Stylish and Comfortable Living Room with Trendy Wood Beams, Cedar Planks, Ceiling Fan, Large Picture Window, and New Carpet! One Full Bath, Updated, with a Heated Toilet Seat! Yup!! Winter is coming :) Master Bedroom with Nook, and Two More Spacious Bedrooms. 1 Car Detached Garage, with a Gorgeous Fenced Yard, and Patio! Total Privacy !! Mature Trees, Maintenance Free Siding, Fresh Insulation in the Attic, and more! Don't Miss!!!