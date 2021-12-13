 Skip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Zion - $169,700

Beautifully redone home will surely impress with most everything new or newer!! The gleaming all refinished hardwood flooring is super nice and runs through the living room, down the hall and all 3 bedrooms. The bedrooms are decent sized, good closet space, ceiling fans in each - check out the snazzy closet doors! The main bath is all new - new flooring, tub, toilet, vanity, mirrors, AND features double sinks - such a nice bonus here!! The living room is spacious with a bumped out or box window and room for a dining area if you wish. Now check out that kitchen with all new cabinets, counters, sink, the stainless steel appliances all new/never used - super sharp! And don't miss the enclosed back porch recently spruced up a bit and ready for some summer fun next year, or for now a great spot for storage, coats, boots, etc. The basement is mostly finished with ceiling, new paneling and a clean painted concrete flooring - just add a few area rugs and you are done giving you a large rec room/family room, plus an extra room for storage, den, crafts. Convenient half bath here also with new fixtures! Large laundry room area, new double bowl slop sink, and good storage space. The escape window is also brand new in accordance with Zion's ordinance. Mostly fenced back yard, new driveway off alley, large storage shed . . . The City has been out and inspected all of this rehab work and has approved everything, it is ready for occupancy so check it out soon! A great opportunity for a clean and lovingly updated home!

