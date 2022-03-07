BEEN LOOKING FOR A RANCH? LOOK NO MORE!! BEACH PARK SCHOOLS! This home features a nice sized living room - hardwood floors! FAMILY FRIENDLY KITCHEN (nice large eat in area!) with laminate floors and newer kitchen appliances - STAYING! 3 generous sized bedrooms on main floor - 2 with new paint and carpet - WOOD FLOORS UNDER CARPET!! FULL BASEMENT FINISHED - exit window and full bath!!!!!! MECHANICS GARAGE - two car WITH additional room on back- SEPARATED BY A GARAGE DOOR - PERFECT FOR YOUR WORKSPACE! Large lot for plenty of outside fun!!! NEW ROOF A BONUS!!! YOU WILL WANT TO SEE THIS ONE - PERFECT FOR A GROWING FAMILY!! Schedule your private showing today!
3 Bedroom Home in Zion - $174,900
Related to this story
Most Popular
SOMERS — The identity of the woman who was caught on video creating a disturbance at the Walmart Supercenter, 3500 Brumback Blvd., has been released.
A second criminal complaint, this one filed last month, charges a 42-year-old Kenosha man with additional felony drug-related charges.
Potentially 500 truckers are expected to drive through Wisconsin along Interstate 94 and 90 on Friday and Saturday as part of a protest against COVID-19 restrictions, authorities say.
VOLO, Ill. — A 20-year-old Kenosha man remained in critical condition Saturday after crashing a vehicle early Friday that he allegedly carjack…
UPDATE: Kenosha woman, 66, suffers serious injuries in head-on collision on Highway C in Salem Lakes
SALEM LAKES — A 66-year-old Kenosha woman was reported to be in critical condition after suffering serious injuries in a two-car, head-on coll…
A 42-year-old Kenosha man, who currently has two other pending misdemeanor cases against him, now faces a felony count of possession of fentan…
PLEASANT PRAIRIE — A suspected drunken driver involved Tuesday night in a car crash nearly eluded authorities after abandoning her vehicle, fl…
A 50-year-old Kenosha man, who is facing his fifth drunken driving charge, is being held in the Kenosha County Jail on a $10,000 cash bond.
“They’re coming to get their fix.”
A 40-year-old Salem man who is alleged to have led Kenosha County Sheriff’s Department deputies on a high-speed chase and then failed to appea…