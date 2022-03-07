 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

3 Bedroom Home in Zion - $174,900

3 Bedroom Home in Zion - $174,900

BEEN LOOKING FOR A RANCH? LOOK NO MORE!! BEACH PARK SCHOOLS! This home features a nice sized living room - hardwood floors! FAMILY FRIENDLY KITCHEN (nice large eat in area!) with laminate floors and newer kitchen appliances - STAYING! 3 generous sized bedrooms on main floor - 2 with new paint and carpet - WOOD FLOORS UNDER CARPET!! FULL BASEMENT FINISHED - exit window and full bath!!!!!! MECHANICS GARAGE - two car WITH additional room on back- SEPARATED BY A GARAGE DOOR - PERFECT FOR YOUR WORKSPACE! Large lot for plenty of outside fun!!! NEW ROOF A BONUS!!! YOU WILL WANT TO SEE THIS ONE - PERFECT FOR A GROWING FAMILY!! Schedule your private showing today!

View More

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert