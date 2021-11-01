PICTURESQUE RANCH HOME ON DESIRABLE BOULEVARD!! This 3 Bedroom, 2 Bath Home has a HUGE Yard for the kids and is conveniently located across the street from the Boulevard where the kids (and the pets) will enjoy even more space!! This is a custom-built, one owner home! Kitchen features Hardwood Floors, Pantry Closet, Double Built-In Oven, an Abundance of Oak Cabinetry, and All Appliances Stay! Huge Eat In Area with Scenic Mural (easily removed). Sliders to Deck for Entertaining! Living Room with Warm Brick Fireplace, Plaster Walls, Accent Lighting, Newer Carpeting, and Huge Picture Window overlooking the Scenic Yard & Blvd! Master Bedroom & Bedroom 2 Feature Hardwood Floors! Bedroom 3 offers Newer Carpeting, and all 3 Bedrooms Very Spacious! Full Bath with Plenty of Room, Shower over Tub with Ceramic Tile Surround, plus Ceramic Tile Floor, Vanity with Room for Stool, and Bead board on Walls - Super Cute! Full Mostly Finished Basement Features Huge Family Room, 2nd Full Bath, Storage Room with Loads of Cabinets and Countertops -- perfect for Crafting, or Shop for Dad! Washer & Dryer Stay too! Curb Appeal Galore! Outside Features a HUGE Shed - with a Loft Area (I'm friends with the seller and we had fun sleeping in that Loft as a kid!!). Great area of Zion! Don't miss!
3 Bedroom Home in Zion - $174,900
Related to this story
Most Popular
Calling the suspected gunman in the Oct. 8 shooting death of a popular Uptown figure a “career violent criminal,” a Kenosha County Circuit Cou…
- Updated
PLEASANT PRAIRIE — A 73-year-old woman was killed in a two-car, head-on collision in the 11400 block of Sheridan Road Thursday.
Archdiocese removes St. Joseph Catholic Academy President Patrick Moynihan from post, names new interim president
The tenure of St. Joseph Catholic Academy President Patrick Moynihan has ended.
The headline last week read: “Three in drug bust received PPP loans.”
Throughout the community, it is hard to miss the window decals and framed certificates of businesses proudly displaying their accomplishments …
- Updated
- 3 min to read
“You see all those shows about murders on TV, but when it is in your life, it’s tough,” said a niece of Connie Reyes. The niece was interviewed by Oxygen's "Snapped" for an episode detailing the murder of Reyes: a Kenosha social worker who was killed in 1990.
A Kenosha County Circuit Court Commissioner on Monday imposed a $100,000 cash bond for a 20-year-old Racine man who police allege is the shoot…
A 17-year-old Kenosha teen was charged with possession of a firearm on school grounds after a loaded handgun was found in backpack Wednesday.
- Updated
Here's a look at the legal issues in the Kyle Rittenhouse case.
A federal judge has declined to issue a ruling on a preliminary injunction requested by Ojibwe tribes to stop the 2021 Wisconsin wolf hunt.