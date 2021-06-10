3 Bedroom Home in Zion - $199,900

This super Ranch in Harbor Ridge looks like no one has lived there! Very clean three bedroom. Very nice and bright kitchen with open space and counter breakfast bar. Skylights in Kitchen, and very large living room also has two skylights! Good sized rooms, and master has master bathroom. Hardwood floors are impeccable! Full unfinished basement, Two car garage. Brick paver patio, and very nice yard. This is a good one. Will go FHA, Very easy to show. View More