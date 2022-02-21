 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Zion - $199,900

Gorgeously rehabbed 3 bedroom home with all of today's modern designs! You don't have to worry about anything and move right in, new floors, new kitchen, new bathrooms, new appliances, new countertops, new vanity etc! Nice size first-floor bedroom and two big and bright bedrooms upstairs, a large basement that is ready for your designs! Huge lot, nice backyard space, and plenty of room for parking. Come check out this home before its gone!

