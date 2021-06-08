3 Bedroom Home in Zion - $210,000

This private, serene 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath ranch home sits on a dead end street with heavily wooded lot and tranquil ravine running through back. Lots of nature and wildlife to be seen from large wood deck. Home boosts a wood burning fireplace in family room, master bedroom with master bath on main level, separate dining area and breakfast nook. Harwood floors in entry, family room and kitchen/eating area combo. This home also has unfinished basement giving more room to grow. Privacy and seclusion sums up this property, but still close to shopping, restaurants giving the best of both worlds. View More