This private, serene 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath ranch home sits on a dead end street with heavily wooded lot and tranquil ravine running through back. Lots of nature and wildlife to be seen from large wood deck. Home boosts a wood burning fireplace in family room, master bedroom with master bath on main level, separate dining area and breakfast nook. Harwood floors in entry, family room and kitchen/eating area combo. This home also has unfinished basement giving more room to grow. Privacy and seclusion sums up this property, but still close to shopping, restaurants giving the best of both worlds. View More
3 Bedroom Home in Zion - $210,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
Kenosha Police arrested a 26-year-old man after he crashed a vehicle into a tree in the 5000 block of 22nd Avenue on Tuesday night.
Two people were injured when the vehicle they rode in apparently struck a tree before crashing into a utility pole outside a group home at the…
- Updated
Two men have died in the Racine County Jail since Saturday, the Racine County Sheriff's Office has reported.
An early version of the Kenosha Unified School District’s plans for the upcoming academic year encourages a return to in-person learning for a…
An investigation into a traffic accident early Sunday morning led to the fourth drunken driving charge for a 52-year-old Kenosha man.
When Kristyne Watson first stepped into the office of the Kenosha County Public Defender, she was a second-year law student without a clear id…
A series of text messages allegedly threatening to kill a family member led to four criminal charges filed this week against a 29 year old Tre…
Country Thunder is requesting those attending the music festival in Randall July 15-18 provide a negative COVID-19 test or vaccination record …
It’s taken some time to get to this point, but work is quickly progressing at the site of the new 18-home Ava Woods subdivision in Kenosha.
A man is facing a misdemeanor charge after he allegedly left his severely disabled son alone in a van for seven hours while he played cards wi…