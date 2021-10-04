 Skip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Zion - $210,000

Beautiful and spacious home with Beach Park Schools! Large Kitchen with Dining area. Main level features vaulted ceilings, skylight and sliding door to patio. Upper level with 3 good size Bedrooms and full Bath. Lower level has full Bath, Laundry/utility room and a large Family room with Fireplace! Attached 2.5 Car Garage. A must see! * TENANT OCCUPIED Current lease $1485- to 08/2022 * INVESTORS OPPORTUNITY! ** SHOWING ALLOWED SAT & SUN ONLY FROM 12-4PM

