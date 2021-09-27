3 Bedroom Home in Zion - $217,900

BEACH PARK SCHOOLS for this 3 bedroom, 2 bath ranch style home. First floor laundry room is a huge plus. Laminate floors in the living room, dining area and kitchen for easy upkeep. Kitchen has been completely remodeled with all new white cabinets, counters, farm sink and all new appliances too. Top of the line appliances!!! Soft close drawers and doors, butcher block cutting boards, 2 cabinets with glass doors to display your china. The back yard is fenced in and has a large deck and a fire pit. Full basement and attached 2 car garage.