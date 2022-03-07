 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Zion - $219,900

Cozy ranch on a quiet street with new roof, windows, and vinyl siding. Heated 3 car garage with electrical and 2 car overhead door. Beautifully landscaped and has an incredible walk-out deck to enjoy nature surrounding the backyard. Partially finished basement with family room and additional den/possible bedroom. Tons of storage space and built-in wood shelving. The basement has a rough-in for an additional bathroom. Partially fenced-in yard. Baths and kitchen are ready for your updates.

