3 Bedroom Home in Zion - $220,000

Fantastic ONE OWNER HOME, WITH A LOT OF CARE TO THIS LARGER THAN NORMAL TRI-LEVEL. CERAMIC FLOORING, FRESHLY PAINTED AND TASTEFULLY DECORATED. PLEASES EVERY EYE. FENCE yard , recently up dates , 2018 roof , siding and windows . Furnace and Ac 2019 Over head garage 2019 with smart door opener and water heater 2019 , All major component has been updated new owner will enjoy all this for many years worry free . Fenced yard .