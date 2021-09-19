 Skip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Zion - $220,000

Fantastic ONE OWNER HOME, WITH A LOT OF CARE TO THIS LARGER THAN NORMAL TRI-LEVEL. CERAMIC FLOORING, FRESHLY PAINTED AND TASTEFULLY DECORATED. PLEASES EVERY EYE. FENCE yard , recently up dates , 2018 roof , siding and windows . Furnace and Ac 2019 Over head garage 2019 with smart door opener and water heater 2019 , All major component has been updated new owner will enjoy all this for many years worry free . Fenced yard .

