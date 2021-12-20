 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
From December 19th through December 26th we will be granting free access as a gift to our readers presented by Carpetland USA

3 Bedroom Home in Zion - $229,900

3 Bedroom Home in Zion - $229,900

NEWER SPLIT LEVEL HOME LOCATED IN PRESTIGIOUS JETHRO COURT WOODS SUBDIVISION W/OTHER SURROUNDING NEWER HOMES. GREAT FENCED YARD & CONVENIENT ATTACHED TWO CAR GARAGE. LARGE EAT-IN KITCHEN W/MULTITUDE OF CABINETS. LARGER LOWER BDRM COULD BE USED AS ALTERNATIVE MASTER BDRM. CENTRAL AIR FOR COMFORTABLE SUMMERS. LARGE LOWER FAMILY RM & 2 FULL BATHS.

View More

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert