3 Bedroom Home in Zion - $230,000

Shepherds Crossing home with immaculate interior! Cute crisp curb appeal. Loaded with upgrades including volume ceilings and neutral carpeting. Imagine entertaining in this space. There is plenty of room for that large TV screen and other tech devices. This home enjoys white colonist trim and six panel doors. The warm inviting kitchen boasts upgraded hardwood light maple cabinetry, upgraded appliances and easy to clean Corian counters. Eat-in kitchen and a separate formal dining room. The slider opens to the fully fenced yard. The first floor laundry area is conveniently available just off of the kitchen. There is a first floor large bedroom and full bath and another sizeable guest bedroom upstairs. The master suite is on the second floor and includes a large walk-in closet. The second bathroom is shared with the master and serves both the master and the hallway. To finish this home there is a full basement for storage and waiting for the buyer to express their creative touch adding value to this already fantastic home. Awesome neighborhood location enjoys Beach Park schools, near shopping, a five minute drive to the high school, nature trails and 13 minutes to Illinois Beach State Park. This one has it all!