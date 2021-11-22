Recently rehabbed! This two story home features wood laminate flooring in kitchen, dining area, and family room. Kitchen has granite counters, newer appliances, bay window with views of the yard! Large family room with sliders to yard, dining area also has sliders to yard! Lots of light! New carpet in living room, and all of the bedrooms on second floor. Master has a bay window, and a very nice walk in closet. Shared master bathroom with a double sink and granite top! Additional bedrooms are nice sized. Attached 2 car garage, Brick patio inside fenced in yard. The lot goes beyond the fence approximately 20-25 feet to the east. A copy of the survey is uploaded for your information. This is a solid home with Beach Park Elementary and Middle school. Very easy to show!
3 Bedroom Home in Zion - $233,900
