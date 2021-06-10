3 Bedroom Home in Zion - $255,900

ABSOLUTELY STUNNING 2 STORY IN SUNSET RIDGE! Dead-End Street with Welcoming Front Porch! Two Story Foyer as you enter this Incredible Home! Open Atmosphere in Living Room and Dining Room with Vaulted Ceiling and Trendy Wood Beam! Kitchen is Gorgeously Remodeled with Granite Countertops, Subway Tile Backsplash, Crown Molding and Newer Stainless Steel Appliances! Also Eat In Kitchen with Room for 2nd Table & Chairs! Main Floor Laundry with Washer & Dryer that Stays! Upstairs is the Generously Sized Master On-Suite with His and Her Walk-In Closets. and Master Bath with Skylight and Ceramic Tile Surround. Bedrooms 2 & 3 with Full Bath featuring more Ceramic Tile! Full Partially Finished Basement plumbed for 1/2 Bath, and Already Framed! Laundry Tub with Laundry Option too! Plus Escape Windows! Furnace features Media Air Filter, and Roof is 6 Years New! New Hot Water Heater in 2021!! Central Air 7 Years New! Outside is your Own Paradise with Fenced Yard, Large Shed, Stamped Concrete Patio with Firepit, and Built-In Bench! Perfect for Entertaining! Black Top Drive with Side Apron too for Extra Parking! Attached 2-1/2 Car Garage! Maintenance Free Vinyl Siding! You will love the Warmth and Feel of this Home! Don't Miss! View More