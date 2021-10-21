 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
3 Bedroom Home in Zion - $65,000

3 Bedroom Home in Zion - $65,000

3 Bedroom Home in Zion - $65,000

This is a cute and cozy townhome to call your own or can be your first investment property! Total of three floors where you can design the unfinished basement to your liking. The townhome features 3 spacious bedrooms on the same floor. It has been freshly painted throughout the 3 floors (includes basement). A new roof was replaced Dec 2020. Passed city inspection. Perfect home for first time buyers or investment opportunity. There are no HOA fees.

View More

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert