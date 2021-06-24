3 Bedroom Home in Zion - $99,500

This is a cute and cozy townhome to call your own. This townhome has no HOA fees and lower taxes compared to similar homes. The townhome features 3 spacious bedrooms on the same floor. It has been freshly painted throughout the 3 floors (includes basement). A new roof was replaced Dec 2020. Passed city inspection. Perfect home for first time buyers or investment opportunity. Conventional or cash only-**NO FHA**