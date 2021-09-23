 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
3 Bedroom Home in Zion - $99,900

3 Bedroom Home in Zion - $99,900

3 Bedroom Home in Zion - $99,900

Cute 3BR Zion starter home. Currently rented to a MTM tenant at $1000 a month. Perfect opprtunity to become or landlord or give tenant notice and move in! Dont let this opprotunity pass you by! Owner is a licensed broker but not the listing agent. AS IS NO FHA.

View More

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert