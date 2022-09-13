3 Things: Central football getting plenty of love, and can anyone stop St. Joe's?

Several things became painstakingly clear last Friday night around the high school football landscape.

Three teams are separating themselves from the county "pack," Luke Schuler is really, really, REALLY good at the sport of football and the Indian Trail-Tremper ain't no joke.

OK, I've been naming this attempt at a good column "3 Things," and I'm not changing it yet, but I will cleverly attempt to jumble like five or six things in three things to confuse you even more.

After four weeks of high school football action, only two county teams are unblemished, Central and St. Joe's.

Two teams have one loss - Indian Trail and Wilmot.

And the other four teams have had their moments, but currently reside under the mendoza line of .500.

Security has apparently beefed up, and football games will allegedly be played at 5:30 p.m. in the city of Kenosha (public schools) the rest of the season, with beefed-up security and the added measure of no admission at halftime and beyond.

At last Friday's Trail-Tremper throw-down at Jaskwhich Stadium at Indian Trail High School, I entered the game a few minutes before halftime.

I had never been there to cover a game (OK, once I covered Melvin Gordon playing there for Bradford in a playoff game in 2010), and they didn't know who I was.

About three police officers and a few school workers greeted me at the soon-to-be locked gate and let me in after I explained I'm with the Kenosha News.

I won't speculate as to why this measure has occurred, but sources say there was an alleged incident at a football game at Bradford a few weeks back against Zion, Ill., and things have changed.

Trust that I'm following up on this with several athletic directors and the Zion police department just to see if it's all true and that's the real reason.

But heads up if you're going to Bradford or Tremper for Friday's football contests, remember to show up at 5 or so for the 5:30 kickoff instead of 7 p.m.

As of now, St. Joe's and Christian Life home games are still scheduled for 7.

Stay tuned to kenoshanews.com and the print edition for more on this developing story.

For now, let's take one last look at last Friday's action:

1. Central is getting all the love

It's becoming a bit of a broken record, and I know they're not in the city, but the Falcons are flying into space so far this fall.

Westosha improved to 4-0 with a 35-30 victory over Burlington, and all signs point toward a 5-0 start after tomorrow's Southern Lakes battle at Beloit Memorial.

Last Friday, Central showed it can pound you (Keaton Enright's two first downs, including a bulldozer bowl-over on 4th-and-2, along with Brock Koeppel's tough running between tackles), finesse you (Mason Mitacek's 95-yard kickoff return for a TD and Collin Meininger's eight catches for 76 yards) and lock you down (Alex Sippy's pick-six).

Central has wins over quality opponents like Union Grove and Burlington, and now they're gaining more widespread props.

The Falcons have moved up in the Wissports.net Division 2 state rankings one spot to No. 8 this week.

Also, they've been named Milwaukee's TMJ4's Team of the Week.

What makes these guys so special?

Hard work and dedication - from the entire roster.

“It feels great,” Koeppel said after Friday's big win over Burlington. “I didn’t really know it was our first win in 12 years over Burlington, I was just focused on what we had to do. Yeah, it feels great, it was a big win, and I’m excited for next week.”

“We were slow on offense the first couple of quarters, and we put our trust in our defense. As the game went on, we played our style of football. We really put the work in in the offseason. That’s what sets us apart from last year. A lot of the guys that had varsity experience are back, and weight lifting in the offseason made a huge impact for us. We’re going week by week and not looking too far ahead.”

2. Schuler plays one of best games in area

Luke Schuler had the second-best receiving game in the area Friday night, according to the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel's area leaders, which include players from roughly 50 schools and maybe five counties.

Oh, so Jayden Gordon isn't the only game-breaking threat on Matt Rizzo's squad?

Well, I'm not going to sit here and act like Schuler is coming out of nowhere or anything.

The guy will be playing college football next fall.

But I can't stress enough the value of a dominant tight end at the high school level.

He sets the edge on defense, is the lead blocker on some of Gordon's field-tilting runs and can flat-out run routes, catch the ball and break away for explosive plays.

"Luke was dialed in on Friday night," St. Joe's coach Matt Rizzo said. "His runs after each catch really provided us with some explosive plays offensively. Luke continues to play at a very high level, and he is as competitive as they come."

Talk about Friday's game. Did you feel you were in the game? What went wrong?

I thought our defense played real well in the first half and we felt good with our adjustments. We have the talent to compete but we had some injuries to our key players and we were forced to play a few younger guys. We need to keep our guys healthy and on the field so we can make a run the rest of the year

2. How do you feel your kids played?

Our kids battled the entire game but a few of our 2 way players got gassed and it showed. We have adjusted our game plan for them and look to keep them playing fresh the entire game. Our kids dont quit and even with the injury issues we had they stayed up and competed.

3. At this point in the season, what do you like, not like and what needs to be fixed?

I love the way our young talent is developing , players like Tony fisher and Branden Walton continue to make strides to become the players they will be. Our quarterback play with Devin Wheaton is getting better and Keany Parks is doing a great job leading this talented group of young players. At this point we need to make sure our guys stay fresh and injury free, If we can stay fresh on both sides of the ball, I feel we will be fine. When ever you have a new group playing together it takes some time to get them to gel and play as a unit but our kids work hard daily and once it clicks , they have the potential to be special.

Huge night for Schuler. What stood out to you about his performance Friday?

What was something that happened Friday that doesn’t show up in the box score? That people don’t notice?

Many guys had solid performances, defensively, but Ben Peterson hustled down a CLS receiver early in the game on a catch and run, and tackled him at the 2 yard line. If that hustle play does not happen, we do not have our 3rd consecutive shut out. Ben also had 2 interceptions on the night. That hustle play may not show up in the box score, but that incredible effort from Ben ignited a spark in the defense for the rest of the night.

How good is your team? How high is the ceiling?

We take it week to week. The coaching staff believes in this group, and the team is playing with a lot of confidence. The senior group is a humble, hard working group, that buys in, and that has carried over to the rest of the team. No one cares who gets credit. They also do what is needed to win each day; and when you stack your days like that, winning becomes a byproduct of the culture you have created, not only for yourself, but the people you surround yourself with - this is what we do at St. Joseph Catholic Academy.

Will you be challenged in the near future? This weekend, when? Who matches up well with you?

We control us, and that is it. We respect all of our opponents, and we know we will get everyone's best shot every Friday night. Each week brings us new and exciting challenges from each new opponent. We have embraced the target on our back this year. It is an honor and privilege to be in this position, and we do not take it for granted.