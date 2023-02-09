A local family mourns the loss of its 3-year-old child after a tragic accident resulted in the death of the child.

The accident occurred on Saturday, Feb. 4, just before 11 a.m.

A 38-year-old man was pulling his vehicle out from his garage in the 6100 block of 11th Avenue, unaware his 3-year-old son was nearby, according to Kenosha Police Department Sgt. Jeff Galley.

The boy was tragically struck and run over. The child was transported to a local hospital by the Kenosha Fire Department but he did not survive.

"No criminal charges against the father have been filed at this time," Galley stated. "The Kenosha Police Department will not be releasing the names of those involved due to the extremely tragic nature of this incident and privacy that is owed to the family."

A family member has established a GoFundMe drive to support the family's funeral expenses. Donations can be made through https://gofund.me/1c828793.