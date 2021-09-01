Stunning 26.82 Acres in Beautiful "Chain O' Lakes" Locale in the "Village" of Antioch! Magnificent Retreat with Amazing Custom Built Solid Frank Lloyd Wright Inspired Home. Extraordinary Woods, Stones, Design and Appointments through out this Remarkable Home! Strawberry & Raspberry Orchards, Pond, Gardens, Fruit Trees, Loads of Spruce Trees and Trails sits on this Gorgeous Property. Sturdy Barns and 6 Car Garage. Close to Town, Lakes, Schools, Train and Expressways. 30 minutes to Downtown Chicago and O'Hare. Perfect Vacation Retreat or for Great Living or You Can Build on to this Magnificent Land adding many Cottages to Rent for Income! Many Possibilities to Enjoy, Invest, Build onto... This is a Rare Find with Pond and Possible Lake Development! Street Access is Widening to 4 Lanes! A Rare Find... Don't Miss out! **NO TRESPASSING**
4 Bedroom Home in Antioch - $1,150,000
