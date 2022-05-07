 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

4 Bedroom Home in Antioch - $2,900

4 Bedroom Home in Antioch - $2,900

Amazing 4 bedroom 2.5 bath home with Loft area and full basement. Living room/dining room combo, open family room, breakfast area to large kitchen opens to deck and overlooks open space. 2 car attached garage, nicely landscaped. The home has been well maintained.

View More

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert