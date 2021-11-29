4 Bedroom Home in Antioch - $219,900

Adorable home located within walking distance to banks, shopping and more!!! Open floor plan freatures a lovely kitchen with center island with seating and tons of counter space. The adjoining eating area has access to the deck which is convenient for summer time grilling. The great room is warm and inviting with it's hardwood flooring and adjacent sitting area with wood burning stove and wall of windows. There are 4 bedrooms in all, with one being on the main floor. The basement is finished and has a family room(currently being used as a bedroom), office area, laundry room and 1/2 bath. Low maintenance exterior, newer roof, detached 2 car garage and so much more.