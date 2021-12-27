A Classic Country Cape Cod, with lake privileges through the homeowner association on beautiful Loon Lake. A very quaint home with tons of character and lots of potential. Our home has 4 bedrooms, two of which are on the 1st floor, with the master bedroom and master bath on the upper level. Main floor has a full bath, two bedrooms, kitchen, eating area, and living room with masonry fireplace. Also a southern exposure Sun room, with French doors and hardwood floors, could serve as a formal dining room. The garage is a spacious 2.5 car garage with staircase to second- floored level. The home has a partial basement.
4 Bedroom Home in Antioch - $224,900
