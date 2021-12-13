4 Bedroom Home in Antioch - $230,000

Looking for space? Don't miss this fantastic opportunity! 2732 sq.ft. 2 story with 5 car garage space, resting on a 1-acre site. Plus, lake rights to Loon Lake. Two garages totaling 1420 sq.ft. plus shed and lots of driveway space for all your storage and parking needs. Spacious home with good size rooms and a great floorplan for entertaining and everyday living, offers terrific opportunities. Family room currently has (easily) removable wall partitions for at home massage business. Kitchen offers abundance of cabinetry and counterspace making cooking a breeze. Spacious dining area off kitchen plus a Formal Dining Room that will easily fit the largest of dining set. Convenient 1st floor laundry. 4 good size bedrooms. Unfinished Partial basement is plumbed for additional bath and has exterior access, offering plenty of storage space. This solid home does have some deferred maintenance and interior needs cosmetic updates to bring it up to on-trend tastes. Cash or Conv offers only please. No FHA/VA. "AS-IS" sale due to estate. Longtime owner/family are in process of packing to move. Please excuse the packing inside. Interior photos to follow. This could be your opportunity to turn this property into your Home Sweet Home!