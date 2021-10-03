4 Bedroom Home in Antioch - $309,000

This home sits on 145 ft. of Channel front that leads you to Channel Lake and the Chain O' Lakes. Large picture window in the living room warms and fills the room with natural light and waterviews. Vinyl plank flooring throughout the kitchen, living and dining room, creates an open and inviting space. Spacious breakfast bar and separate dining room for those larger gatherings. Master bedroom offers a full bath. 3 additional large bedrooms and 2nd full bath complete the main level of this home. The basement is where you will find the laundry and also provides access to the attached garage. Large deck is perfect for summertime grilling or just relax and enjoy the views. 2nd detached garage for all your extra water toys.