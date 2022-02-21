4 Bedroom Home in Antioch - $309,900

This beautiful 4 bedroom 2.5 bath home with large 2 car garage in Heron Harbor subdivision is an exceptional value! New roof and siding in 2018. Furnace and air conditioning about 5 years old. Update kitchen with granite counter including breakfast bar. Large family room includes fireplace with gas starter. Hall bath upstairs has also been updated. Generous master suite includes vaulted ceiling and deluxe bath with soaking tub, separate shower, dual vanities, and walk-in shower. Patio in back presides over a private fenced back yard with powered waterfall/meditation pond. A terrific opportunity. See it today!