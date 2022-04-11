4 Bedroom Home in Antioch - $325,000

This stunning 2 story is nicely tucked away in a cul-de-sac in Neuhaven, backing up to a nature preserve. With 4 bedrooms, 2.5 baths & a loft, there is room for everyone. New luxury vinyl flooring greets you and runs throughout the main floor of this home. Living room is highlighted by soaring 2 story ceilings & flows seamlessly to the formal dining space. It is easy to entertain in the great-room, which includes kitchen, eating area & family room. The white cabinetry makes this kitchen feel very light & bright. Kitchen also features a nice sized pantry, loads of counter space, newer stainless appliances & breakfast bar. The focus of the family room is the wood burning fireplace. Upstairs you will find the loft, perfect for a playroom, home office, or just a place to hangout. Relax & unwind in the spacious primary suite w/large tub, separate shower, & roomy walk-in closet. The other 3 bedrooms are also good sized & share a common full bath. Owners have done an amazing job selecting new neutral paint throughout as well as most new fixtures as well. The full unfinished basement is the perfect space to get creative & expend on this homes already sizable square footage. A new roof, new blinds, & newer water heater are just a few more of this home's desirable updates. Welcome Home!