$10,000 in closing costs credits. Enjoy beautiful sunsets from this 2,485 sq ft home on the private, spring-fed, motorized Cross Lake. Vacation year-round. Swim, fish, water ski, jet ski, or ice skate from your own pier. There's also a nice park with a beach nearby. 4 bdrms & 2.1 baths, spacious LR/DR combo w/ bay window, nice sized kitchen adjacent to family rm facing lake. Mbrm has deck, lge cedar closet, master bth w/dble sink. Ldy on 2nd flr. Updates are:1st flr windows in LR/DR 2013, New Anderson sliders in the MBR in 2021, siding 2011, roof & gutters 9/18, hot water heater 7/2021, new faucets in all baths, newly installed wood laminate flrs in FR & hallway, new neutral carpeting in liv rm, staircase, master bdrm & upstairs hallway. mud & storage rm off the back, oversized 2.5 car garage.
4 Bedroom Home in Antioch - $339,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
Tuesday’s meeting of the Kenosha Unified School Board came to a sudden halt before it could begin as a throng of demonstrators objected to hav…
Two men schemed to use a law firm’s address to send drugs into the Kenosha County Jail, sending narcotics to the jail in fake legal mail.
Former airline pilot from Kenosha County sentenced to 15 Years attempted sexual exploitation of girls
A former airline pilot from Kenosha County was sentenced Tuesday to 15 years in federal prison for conducting what federal prosecutors allege …
A Saturday incident that ended in gunfire in the employee parking lot at Amazon remains under investigation by Kenosha Police.
- Updated
Danny Villanueva Jr. hopes good things come to those who wait.
SOMERS — The Kenosha County Sheriff’s Department was called to the area of Old Green Bay Road and 4th Place Thursday afternoon after a caller …
Kenosha Police officers nabbed a suspect in a pursuit Tuesday afternoon, the man wanted for felony charges.
A chase that began when a person reported a suspicious vehicle at a Somers gas station ended with a car crash and two men arrested after a foo…
There isn’t much to see just yet, but in the not-too-distant future, the rebuild in the Uptown district of Kenosha is going to start taking shape.
Kyle Rittenhouse defense objects to efforts to get donor identities as state looks to bar donors from jury
- Updated
Defense attorneys for Kyle Rittenhouse are objecting to a state request for identities of people who donated to Rittenhouse’s defense or who p…