4 Bedroom Home in Antioch - $340,000

Beautiful home only two years new! Fabulous open floor plan - North Lake Model, featuring 4 bedrooms, 2 1/2 baths, and a loft. The fabulous kitchen includes custom cabinets, a convenient pantry, plenty of counter space, stainless steel appliances, crown molding, and an island that opens to breakfast and the family room. The main bedroom is luxurious and features a large walk-in closet, dual vanity, and great architecture. Full basement, two-car attached garage, and nice size back yard. Don't miss out!!