4 Bedroom Home in Antioch - $360,000

PRACTICALLY NEW CONSTRUCTION! This 2019 home is immaculate and ready for you to move in! One of the largest models, over 3,000sq/ft features 4 large bedrooms, HUGE loft and tons of closet space! The spacious master suite has a his/her closet, large linen closet and beautiful master bath with sparkling countertops and separate shower. The main level features a formal living and dining room and opens up to a family room and kitchen that is in the heart of the home! White cabinets, crown molding, kitchen island, lots of counter space and storage! Separate eating area and oversized pantry. Downstairs you have a perfectly clean and unfinished space that could easily expand your living space. Extra room is perfect for that 5th or 6th bedroom! Outside is fully fenced in and ready for summer living! Everything is 3 years old. Architectural shingles, vinyl siding, passive radon mitigation system and each room is wired for ceiling fans or light fixtures. This home is HUGE! Clubland of Antioch is a premier location with neighborhood parks, walking paths, docks and lakes. Close to I-94 and only minutes away from downtown Antioch, complete with restaurants, shops, entertainment and the sought after, Chain of Lakes. This is a must see!!