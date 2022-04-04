4 Bedroom Home in Antioch - $365,000

Check out our Interactive 3D Tour! Extremely spacious Two Story home located in the Trevor Creek Subdivision backing to an open field! The home has been lovingly cared for by the original owners. Main level office/den opens up to the large family room with a cozy gas log fireplace. Family room opens to the breakfast area and huge kitchen. There is an abundance of oak cabinets and countertop space, an oversized center island with breakfast bar and big pantry and stainless and black appliances. The open concept is ideal for entertaining! Large laundry room on the main level - washer & dryer stay. Convenient powder room as well on the main level. Head upstairs and find four spacious bedrooms including the massive master bedroom with a sitting area, walk-in closet and private bathroom with a soaker tub and separate shower. Sizable loft on the second level as well. Need more space? The full basement is partially finished and is the ideal recreation room. Basement includes a half bathroom. Big 3.5 car garage with a bump out for extra storage space. Furnace replaced in 2019. Enjoy the private feel of the backyard with no neighbors behind you. The large concrete patio is the perfect spot to enjoy your morning coffee or relax and unwind in the evening! Located just south of the Wisconsin-Illinois Border so ideal for travel to both states! Only a few minutes to Vibrant Downtown Antioch, Train Station, Post Office and all schools! Schedule your showing today!