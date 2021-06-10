4 Bedroom Home in Antioch - $369,900

YOU WILL BE HARD PRESSED TO FIND A CLEANER, BETTER MAINTAINED HOME ON AN ACRE LOT IN ANTIOCH!! GREAT CUL DE SAC LOCATION. THE LOT IS FULLY LANDSCAPED. PAVER PATIO AND DECK, WIDE DRIVEWAY AND A 3+ CAR ATTACHED FINISHED GARAGE! NEW ROOF IN 2018! THE FOUR BEDROOM HOME IS UPDATED AND OFFERS THE "OPEN FLOOR PLAN". THE KITCHEN AND EATING AREA FLOW INTO THE FAMILY ROOM WITH FIREPLACE! GOOD SIZED ROOMS. THIS CLEAN HOME WILL NOT LAST! SEE IT BEFORE IT IS GONE!! View More