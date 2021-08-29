4 Bedroom Home in Antioch - $377,900

Absolutely Gorgeous and Inviting 4 Bedroom Home in Desirable Depot Landing Subdivision! All You Have to do is Move IN! Walk into your Beautiful Open Concept Entry Way, Open to Living Room with Wood Burning, Gas Starting Fireplace! Gleaming Hardwood Floors throughout Main Living Area! Great Sized Office, Soaring Ceilings and Tons of Natural Light! Gorgeous Kitchen with All Stainless Steel Appliances, Wine Fridge included! Huge Island and Beautiful Granite Counter Tops! Sliders to Deck off Kitchen, Great for Hosting! This Home Features a Split Bedroom Layout! Master Bedroom with Ensuite, Jetted Tub, Separate Shower, His and Hers Walk-In Closets and Double Sink! Two More Spacious Bedrooms on the Main Floor, Full Bath and Main Floor Laundry too! Downstairs Features an English Style Basement with Spacious Bedroom, Family Room and Another Full Bath! Plenty of Storage Space too!! Attached 4 Car Garage! Walking distance to parks, downtown Restaurants and Shopping and Metra! This Home Has it ALL! Look Today, This one Will Not Last!