Come take a look at this gorgeous and stunning move-in ready property. It features an amazing updated kitchen, with a very generous eat-in area as well. Beautiful open floor plan with plenty of sunlight. Enjoy the spacious backyard for summer events. The room sizes are extremely spacious, with good closet space. You will not be disappointed when you see this home. A future clubhouse and pool are planned for this community as well. Don't miss out on this opportunity to make this move-in ready home yours today. A preferred lender offers a reduced interest rate for this listing.
4 Bedroom Home in Antioch - $389,900
