Ready to move in! Brand new construction. Buyers can still pick out carpet for those areas. Now ready to close as soon as buyers are ready! In town location. Beautiful Hardwood floors throughout Lower Level. Granite countertops and granite in laundry. Open concept floor plan with, soaring ceilings! 1st floor master bedroom with a gorgeous full bath. Spacious closets throughout! Large back yard for kids and pets. Yard will be sodded soon. Walking distance to everything in town. Stubbed in plumbing for future bathroom in your full basement.
4 Bedroom Home in Antioch - $419,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
U.S. Sen. Ron Johnson said he opposes new gun laws and blamed “wokeness” and critical race theory for school shootings, days after a gunman in…
Kenosha Police continue to investigate reports of gunfire and a crash into the House of Gerhard early Saturday morning.
Members of a group who gathered at the hospital afterward told journalists that the shooting occurred during the burial of Da’Shontay “Day Day” King, who died May 20 after he fled a Racine Police officer and was shot.
The Kenosha man who posed as a teenager online to convince a 16-year-old Illinois girl to send him explicit photos was sentenced to five years…
A 24-year-old motorcyclist who died after losing control of his vehicle while driving southbound on State Highway 32 in the 9900 Block, Thursd…
Kenosha Police are investigating the death of a Kenosha woman found dead in a Downtown hotel room on Wednesday.
A Twin Cities couple is dead after a tree fell on them while they were camping in northern Wisconsin.
A 41-year-old Kenosha man was charged with with possession with intent to deliver fentanyl after police were call for a shots fired complaint …
Police in Burlington, Wisconsin, said federal investigators are helping sort out a hot-air balloon crash that sent three people to the hospital after their balloon fell to the ground and collided with a moving train.
A Kenosha man wanted in connection to a December 2021 murder here was taken into custody on Friday in Tulsa, Okla.