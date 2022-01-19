4 Bedroom Home in Antioch - $439,000

Impeccable executive home location in quiet cul-de-sac in sought after Red Wing View. This home has been meticulously maintained. From the grand 2-story foyer, to the hand scraped walnut hardwoods throughout, these updates will not disappoint. The main floor is highlighted by the 2-story family room that is open to the stunning gourmet kitchen complete with granite counters, custom maple cabinets, island & walk-in pantry. The primary suite with Juliette balcony features a lavish, spa like bath & completely custom walk-in closet. The other 3 bedrooms are all very spacious, as well as the main floor home office, which could double as a guest room. The full finished basement offers a great space for entertaining, featuring a large rec room with wet bar & fireplace. Basement is also home to the workout room & an amazing 3rd full bath with steam shower & sauna. The exterior is just as captivating as the interior. With it's new roof, widened custom driveway, huge brick paver patio with firepit, tranquil hot tub space with pergola & beautifully landscaped fenced in yard. All of this & so much more. Welcome Home!