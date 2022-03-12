4 Bedroom Home in Antioch - $449,000

Be the first to know
The Kenosha Police Department and Kenosha Unified School District are investigating the circumstances surrounding a school fight that occurred…
A second criminal complaint, this one filed last month, charges a 42-year-old Kenosha man with additional felony drug-related charges.
SOMERS — The identity of the woman who was caught on video creating a disturbance at the Walmart Supercenter, 3500 Brumback Blvd., has been released.
The Kenosha City Council voted overwhelmingly to revoke the liquor licenses of Coins Sports Bar in a meeting that went late into the evening.
What would normally be a largely symbolic city resolution ended in heated debate Monday night.
Iconic local business Lou Perrine’s Gas & Groceries has announced plans to open its second location, 8004 22nd Ave, on April 5.
The first person to receive a heart transplant from a pig has died, two months after the groundbreaking experiment, hospital announces.
Sometimes you come across a building here in town that even most Kenosha natives don’t know about.
Russia's invasion of Ukraine is a major reason that US drivers are paying record prices for gasoline. But it's not the only reason.
Gunfire struck an ambulance in the 2100 block of 56th Street on Tuesday night.
