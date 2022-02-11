 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
4 Bedroom Home in Antioch - $549,900

4 Bedroom Home in Antioch - $549,900

MILLION DOLLAR VIEW OF ANTIOCH LAKE. FRESHLY REHABBED 4 BEDROOM & 3 BATHROOM ALL BRICK WALKOUT RANCH. NEW EAT-IN KITCHEN. NEW BATHROOMS. FORMAL DINING ROOM. 3 BEDROOMS & 2 FULL BATHROOMS ON MAIN LEVEL. HUGE WINDOWS IN LIVING ROOM, DINING ROOM & KITCHEN OVERLOOK THE LAKE. MAINTENANCE FREE DECK RUNS ENTIRE LENGTH OF REAR OF THE HOME. BEDROOM #4 & 3RD FULL BATH IN FULL FINISHED WALK-OUT BASEMENT. WET BAR IN BASEMENT FAMILY ROOM. 3-SEASON ROOM WITH HOT-TUB SOLD AS-IS. WORKROOM OFF REAR CONCRETE PATIO. LARGE 2.5+ ATTACHED GARAGE. HAS OVER 3500 SQ FT OF LIVING SPACE. PRIVATE BEACH! COME VISIT YOUR NEW LAKE HOUSE TODAY!!!

