CHAIN OF LAKES WATERFRONT HOME! Nearly 60' of Channel Lake water frontage, this sought after Linden Lane home has so much to offer. Clean! Solid construction! Stunning Outdoor space! Western facing views provide beautiful evening sunsets that can be enjoyed throughout the home and outdoor space. New roof (2019) New siding (2019) New Furnace (2019) MAIN FLOOR master bedroom with walk-in closet and ensuite master bathroom! The kitchen includes recessed lighting, kitchen island, TONS of cabinet space, corian countertops, stainless steel appliances, eat-in table space and 1/2 bath. Convenient 1st floor laundry room. Large living spaces including a separate dining room, water facing family room and formal living room. Upstairs you have 2 HUGE bedrooms, full bathroom and loft/sitting space with built-in cabinets. Extend your entertaining space with the fully finished, walk-out basement! 2nd full kitchen, eating space, great room, game room, full bathroom and 4th bedroom! GREAT IN-LAW CAPABILITIES! Newer, easy to maintain vinyl plank flooring throughout. Sliding glass doors lead you to the stunning brick patio that features a firepit, custom seating and THOSE VIEWS! Channel Lake is the northernmost lake in the chain of lakes which is considered one of the cleanest and amongst the best for fishing (both summer and winter) and boating. Solid steel sea wall (3 years old!) - spacious composite deck - heated 2 car garage with storage above - TONS of parking space. Linden Lane is a sought after peninsula that separates Channel Lake and Lake Catherine and surrounded by other high-end waterfront homes. This home has been well maintained, continuously updated and offers beautiful stone work. You get it all - waterfront, western facing, green space, parking, and overall a lovely home!
4 Bedroom Home in Antioch - $699,900
Related to this story
Most Popular
- Updated
Kenosha Police said the shooting that left three people dead and two seriously injured late Tuesday night in a normally quiet north-side neigh…
WATCH NOW: Sheriff gives update on shooting at Bristol gas station of suspect linked to Chicago homicide
BRISTOL — Kenosha County Sheriff’s deputies, attempting to stop a stolen vehicle associated with a homicide in Chicago, shot an armed suspect …
UPDATE - WATCH NOW: Man killed in I-94 crash was Milwaukee doctor; injured woman remains hospitalized
A man killed when the SUV he was driving crashed into the back of a semi at Interstate 94, north of Highway 50 was identified Thursday by the …
Three people were killed and two were injured, both reported early Wednesday to be in critical condition, in a mass shooting late Tuesday on t…
- Updated
Kenosha Police were called to investigate a carjacking that took place in the 5000 block of Green Bay Road Saturday night.
Three suspects are in custody for the Oct. 8 shooting death of Marcus Giddens.
"Very brief" car chase ends with two vehicle crash, minor injuries near Carthage College tennis courts
A brief car chase near the Carthage College tennis courts was brought to a halt when the suspect vehicle collided with another vehicle, result…
Federal charges for 12 Racine-area residents for roles in alleged large-scale, nationwide cocaine operation
- Updated
Eleven Racine residents, plus three others from Franksville, Kenosha and Milwaukee, have been charged with moving and selling large amounts of cocaine and crack cocaine.
Prosecutors are asking a judge to prohibit defense attorneys from referring to the men shot by Kyle Rittenhouse as rioters or looters.
The man charged with a triple homicide at Somers House in April picked up a new felony charge Wednesday for a fight in jail.