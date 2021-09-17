Looking to escape to the Country? Look no further! You will fall in love with this spectacular property on nearly 16 acres of wide open views of nature! Bring your horses! 7 stall stable, riding arena, Caretaker's residence and 40'x60' pole barn with heated workshop and 4 overhead doors! Enter the Warmth of the custom built Red Cedar log home with 4 Custom fieldstone fireplaces and Handcrafted Heartpine cabinetry throughout. Kitchen features and Imported AGA, 4 oven stove, antique wood fired stove, and custom cabinetry. Master bedroom with fieldstone fireplace, and master bath with Waterfall tub, glass walled fieldstone shower, and french doors to the beautiful back porch overlooking the amazing countryside. Finished English basement has lots of storage, and guest quarters featuring a family room, Fireplace, full bath and plenty of room for beds! Relax after a long day on the back covered deck overlooking your private land, your own pond, barn, pastures, raised garden beds, the orchard and hundreds of acres of nature, protected by a private conservation easement! You will also have peace of mind knowing that if you are away, your caretaker can look after the property and the horses! Caretaker house has 3 bedrooms, two bathrooms, and a family room with fireplace. Stable has automatic waterers, Concrete block wash rack with hot water, fire-separated hay and equipment storage, and sitting room overlooking the oak-fenced riding arena. Stable has it's own well and a foundation suitable for converting to a residence. This home is perfect for a second home getaway, boarding horses, or just enjoying life in the country. Don't miss this amazing property!
4 Bedroom Home in Antioch - $735,000
