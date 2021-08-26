 Skip to main content
4 Bedroom Home in Beach Park - $100,000

This home is much bigger than it looks from the outside. With 3 bedrooms and 2 baths, this home also offers a family room with a fireplace, as well as an expansive dining room with bay window. Has a large 2 car garage with loft for additional storage. Roof, siding, and most windows are a few years old. Needs some TLC. To be sold "AS IS"

