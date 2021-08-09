4 Bedroom Home in Beach Park - $140,000

Great opportunity knocks on the north side of Waukegan. This house offers 1500 of finished living. It offers 2 bedrooms above grade and 2 bedrooms below grade with one bathroom in each level. The garage is an oversized 2.5 car. The driveway offers very generous parking space. Come see it and bring it back to its full splendor! This property is owned by the US Dept of HUD. Case#137-244455. IE ( Insurable with repair escrow) Please visit hudhomestore for insurability status, escrow amounts and bidding instructions. Insurability subject to buyer's appraisal. Seller makes no representation or warranties as to the property condition. HUD homes are SOLD AS IS. No survey, 100% Tax Pro rations, and Buyer pays all inspections. First list period Owner Occupied only. To SEE the PROPERTY CONDITION REPORT GO TO HUDHOMESTORE AND CLICK ON THE ADDENDUMS TAB FOR ADDITIONAL INFORMATION. Equal Housing Opportunit. Seller may contribute up to 3% for the buyer's closing costs, upon buyers request.