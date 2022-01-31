New Year...New Home! This gorgeous ranch located on oversized corner lot is ready for your family to make it home! Inviting wood laminate floors, large sundrenched living room featuring beautiful bay window, spacious eat-in kitchen with granite counter tops, granite backsplash, vaulted ceiling and skylight. Home features 3 bedrooms on the main level, oversized bedroom on the lower level with private en suite and full finished basement with an expansive family room and laundry/storage room plus additional half bath for guests. Central Vac! Fenced Yard, deck with custom seating and oversized 2.5 car garage - PLUS Side apron parking for RV, boat or more cars! City Sewer. Well Water. New furnace and A/C unit in 2021.
4 Bedroom Home in Beach Park - $214,900
Related to this story
Most Popular
We did not lose, Packer fans! It is all a lie. Fake news.
WATCH NOW: Somers votes to support end of northbound left turn lane from Green Bay Road onto 35th St.
The Somers Village Board voted unanimously Tuesday evening to support a Department of Transportation proposal to eliminate the dangerous north…
ANTIOCH, Ill. — The Antioch Police Department is continuing to ask anyone who thinks they may have seen a missing Antioch man to contact inves…
Had it not been for an 11th-hour entry by a third party, a motion hearing on behalf of Kyle Rittenhouse on Friday morning may have ended as qu…
A 22-year-old Kenosha woman with a long criminal history will spend three years in a state prison after a conviction for second-degree sexual …
Multiple vehicles were involved in a traffic incident just north of 52nd Street on Green Bay Road (Highway 31) late Friday afternoon, temporar…
An investigation following a third drunken-driving arrest for a 33-year-old Kenosha woman led police to her residence, where seven young child…
UPDATE: City Council hires retired clerk-treasurer for job in the interim following Krauter resignation
The Kenosha city government will see a familiar face again in the clerk-treasurer’s office.
A 56-year-old Kenosha man who faces his eighth drunken driving charge will be back in Kenosha County Circuit Court in March.
BURLINGTON — A Burlington teenager has been accused of sexually assaulting a girl under the age of 15.