4 Bedroom Home in Beach Park - $214,900

New Year...New Home! This gorgeous ranch located on oversized corner lot is ready for your family to make it home! Inviting wood laminate floors, large sundrenched living room featuring beautiful bay window, spacious eat-in kitchen with granite counter tops, granite backsplash, vaulted ceiling and skylight. Home features 3 bedrooms on the main level, oversized bedroom on the lower level with private en suite and full finished basement with an expansive family room and laundry/storage room plus additional half bath for guests. Central Vac! Fenced Yard, deck with custom seating and oversized 2.5 car garage - PLUS Side apron parking for RV, boat or more cars! City Sewer. Well Water. New furnace and A/C unit in 2021.